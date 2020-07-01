All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3507 Wyandotte St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3507 Wyandotte St.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3507 Wyandotte St.

3507 Wyandotte Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3507 Wyandotte Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 BR 2 BA Argentine 2 Story - This is a four bedroom two bath house on a quiet street in Argentine. It sits up off of the street with a large deck to its side. Washer drier hookups are on the main level. Kitchen is good sized. The back yard is fairly large with room to play, but the front is highly sloped. Central air and heat. Walking distance to parks, the tremendous argentine library, grade school is down the street, restaurants, grocery stores and more. Downtown, plaza, Power and Light, KU Med and many more things are within a ten minute drive. We have just replaced the carpet and painted everything. Come enjoy this very affordable, centrally located house on a quiet street. We do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5315110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Wyandotte St. have any available units?
3507 Wyandotte St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 Wyandotte St. have?
Some of 3507 Wyandotte St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Wyandotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Wyandotte St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Wyandotte St. pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3507 Wyandotte St. offer parking?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Wyandotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Wyandotte St. have a pool?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Wyandotte St. have accessible units?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Wyandotte St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Wyandotte St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City