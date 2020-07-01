3507 Wyandotte St.

Amenities

4 BR 2 BA Argentine 2 Story - This is a four bedroom two bath house on a quiet street in Argentine. It sits up off of the street with a large deck to its side. Washer drier hookups are on the main level. Kitchen is good sized. The back yard is fairly large with room to play, but the front is highly sloped. Central air and heat. Walking distance to parks, the tremendous argentine library, grade school is down the street, restaurants, grocery stores and more. Downtown, plaza, Power and Light, KU Med and many more things are within a ten minute drive. We have just replaced the carpet and painted everything. Come enjoy this very affordable, centrally located house on a quiet street. We do not accept Section 8.



(RLNE5315110)