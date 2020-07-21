3505 Wyandotte St.

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Small Argentine 2 br 1 bath - This house is very affordable living in a convenient location. It is a small (less than 600 sq. ft.) two bedroom, 1 bath house. Unfortunately, we do not accept Section 8 or other government vouchers. Washer dryer hookups are in the basement. You do have to go outside to get to the basement. It has central heat and air. Fridge and stove are included. The front yard is steep, but the back yard is flat enough for kids to play. You are within close walking distance to the New Stanley grade school, and super close to all of the amenities of Argentine. Grocery store, library, restaurants, schools, parks and more are within 2 minutes via car. Downtown is 15 minutes away. The plaza, Westport and KU Med are even closer. We do not accept Section 8.



(RLNE3717869)