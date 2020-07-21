All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3505 Wyandotte St.

3505 Wyandotte Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Wyandotte Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Small Argentine 2 br 1 bath - This house is very affordable living in a convenient location. It is a small (less than 600 sq. ft.) two bedroom, 1 bath house. Unfortunately, we do not accept Section 8 or other government vouchers. Washer dryer hookups are in the basement. You do have to go outside to get to the basement. It has central heat and air. Fridge and stove are included. The front yard is steep, but the back yard is flat enough for kids to play. You are within close walking distance to the New Stanley grade school, and super close to all of the amenities of Argentine. Grocery store, library, restaurants, schools, parks and more are within 2 minutes via car. Downtown is 15 minutes away. The plaza, Westport and KU Med are even closer. We do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE3717869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Wyandotte St. have any available units?
3505 Wyandotte St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Wyandotte St. have?
Some of 3505 Wyandotte St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Wyandotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Wyandotte St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Wyandotte St. pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3505 Wyandotte St. offer parking?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Wyandotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Wyandotte St. have a pool?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Wyandotte St. have accessible units?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Wyandotte St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Wyandotte St. does not have units with dishwashers.
