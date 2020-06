Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This corner lot home offers a fresh renovation and 4 bedrooms & 1 bath! Great highway access and centrally located in the KC Metro!



~Fully tiled home with fresh paint, new windows and new appliances!



~Off-street parking for 3+ vehicles



~The bath comes fully refinished with shower & vanity.



~Generous closet space throughout!



~Hallway W/D closet to fit full sized appliances!



~Great back patio with partially fenced yard.



$30/app fee. Clean rental history & criminal background. Please no pets.



Contact us today, this won't last!