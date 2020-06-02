3104 N 51st Ter B

Amenities
Unit B Available 10/01/19 2BR 1Bath w/Washer/Dryer in Unit Free WiFi - Property Id: 157772
Newly Renovated 2BR 1 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Unit. Trash, Water and Basic Google WiFi included. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. $45.00 Application Fee and $50.00 Admin Fee. Security Deposit Depends on Credit, Employment and Rental History. Centrally located in the Kansas City area. Call or text 913.461.9265 with questions or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157772p
Property Id 157772
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5158361)