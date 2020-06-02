All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3104 N 51st Ter B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
3104 N 51st Ter B
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

3104 N 51st Ter B

3104 N 51st Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3104 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit B Available 10/01/19 2BR 1Bath w/Washer/Dryer in Unit Free WiFi - Property Id: 157772

Newly Renovated 2BR 1 Bath with Washer/Dryer in Unit. Trash, Water and Basic Google WiFi included. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric. $45.00 Application Fee and $50.00 Admin Fee. Security Deposit Depends on Credit, Employment and Rental History. Centrally located in the Kansas City area. Call or text 913.461.9265 with questions or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157772p
Property Id 157772

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 N 51st Ter B have any available units?
3104 N 51st Ter B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 N 51st Ter B have?
Some of 3104 N 51st Ter B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 N 51st Ter B currently offering any rent specials?
3104 N 51st Ter B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 N 51st Ter B pet-friendly?
No, 3104 N 51st Ter B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3104 N 51st Ter B offer parking?
No, 3104 N 51st Ter B does not offer parking.
Does 3104 N 51st Ter B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 N 51st Ter B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 N 51st Ter B have a pool?
No, 3104 N 51st Ter B does not have a pool.
Does 3104 N 51st Ter B have accessible units?
No, 3104 N 51st Ter B does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 N 51st Ter B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 N 51st Ter B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City