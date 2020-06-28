All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
300 N 16th St RIIB-214
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

300 N 16th St RIIB-214

300 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 North 16th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
300 N 16th St - Large Home on Corner Lot - Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Kansas City, Kansas area. Dont miss out!

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5557440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have any available units?
300 N 16th St RIIB-214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 currently offering any rent specials?
300 N 16th St RIIB-214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 is pet friendly.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 offer parking?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not offer parking.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have a pool?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not have a pool.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have accessible units?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 N 16th St RIIB-214 does not have units with air conditioning.

