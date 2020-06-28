300 N 16th St RIIB-214

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

300 N 16th St - Large Home on Corner Lot - Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Kansas City, Kansas area. Dont miss out!



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



