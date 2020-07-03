All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
2745 North 22nd Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

2745 North 22nd Street

2745 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2745 North 22nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This fantastic 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single-family house has been fully renovated and is ready for you to call it home!

This house has many great features including new appliances, carpeted bedrooms, separate laundry room, large walk-in closet, great parking space, and more. Even with the limitations on showings, we don't believe this unit will last long!

Along with the photos, you can also view the virtual tour using the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok22hOws1rY&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3m8azS06ZKHqR1Um1NmDgK_f9XY7CSF2TK6L84yOR2i0zUj9Rc75_-zHo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 North 22nd Street have any available units?
2745 North 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 North 22nd Street have?
Some of 2745 North 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 North 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2745 North 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 North 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2745 North 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2745 North 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2745 North 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 2745 North 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 North 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 North 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 2745 North 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2745 North 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2745 North 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 North 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 North 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

