2513 West 46th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming bungalow with brand new carpet, new kitchen appliances and new interior paint. Great storage throughout the house. Plenty of space to entertain on the back deck and check out that awesome yard!



House is located a quiet block in a great location, a few blocks from shops and restaurants, and near Westwood and KU Med Center.

House has a private driveway that will easily fit 3 cars. Yard is not fully fenced.



Non-refundable pet deposit required (varies based on type of pet) and $25 per pet/month pet rent. Tenants are responsible for their own yard upkeep.