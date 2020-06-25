All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2513 West 46th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2513 West 46th Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

2513 West 46th Avenue

2513 W 46 Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2513 W 46 Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming bungalow with brand new carpet, new kitchen appliances and new interior paint. Great storage throughout the house. Plenty of space to entertain on the back deck and check out that awesome yard!

House is located a quiet block in a great location, a few blocks from shops and restaurants, and near Westwood and KU Med Center.
House has a private driveway that will easily fit 3 cars. Yard is not fully fenced.

Non-refundable pet deposit required (varies based on type of pet) and $25 per pet/month pet rent. Tenants are responsible for their own yard upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 West 46th Avenue have any available units?
2513 West 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 West 46th Avenue have?
Some of 2513 West 46th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 West 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 West 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 West 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 West 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2513 West 46th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2513 West 46th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2513 West 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 West 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 West 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 West 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 West 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 West 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 West 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 West 46th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City