1819 North 50 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Are you searching for a completely remodeled place to call home? Make sure you check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located just off Parallel Parkway and N. 47th St.



This home offers beautiful refinished original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. There is also upgraded laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen of this home has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures! Let's not forget about the bathroom that has also been fully renovated from top to bottom!



Let's not forget about the attached garage, accessible on the backside of the building!



Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful home! Schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.