Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

1819 North 50 Terrace

1819 North 50th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1819 North 50th Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Are you searching for a completely remodeled place to call home? Make sure you check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex located just off Parallel Parkway and N. 47th St.

This home offers beautiful refinished original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. There is also upgraded laminate hardwoods in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen of this home has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures! Let's not forget about the bathroom that has also been fully renovated from top to bottom!

Let's not forget about the attached garage, accessible on the backside of the building!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful home! Schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 North 50 Terrace have any available units?
1819 North 50 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 North 50 Terrace have?
Some of 1819 North 50 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 North 50 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1819 North 50 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 North 50 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 North 50 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1819 North 50 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1819 North 50 Terrace offers parking.
Does 1819 North 50 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 North 50 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 North 50 Terrace have a pool?
No, 1819 North 50 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1819 North 50 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1819 North 50 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 North 50 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 North 50 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

