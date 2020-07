Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving piano room smoke-free community yoga

As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and witness the excitement of our two story, 12,000 square foot club house, “The Hub Club”, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sparkling swimming pool and recreational enclave. Our full-time concierge will greet you each day as you stop by to use free WiFi in the business center, work out in the expansive fitness center, or kick back and relax in the library. Enjoy a movie or sports event in the theater with state-of-the-art surround sound. Challenge your rival to a game of billiards or meet new friends at the cooking classes in the large Demonstration Kitchen. The Great Room extends your floor plan as you hear the grand piano and see the glow of the fireplace. “People meeting People”, that’s Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge.