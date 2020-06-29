6748 Wimbledon Drive

Amenities
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21. Enjoy easy living in this 3 bedroom ranch that's loaded with style and charm. Highlights include cathedral ceilings, marble fireplace, decorator paint colors, and updated lighting. Kitchen features lovely cherry cabinetry, all appliances, spacious pantry, and French doors. Awesome master suite w/whirlpool tub, separate shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet. Nicely-sized laundry room includes built-in cabinetry and storage closet. Neighborhood pool and playground for your outside enjoyment.