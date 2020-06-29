All apartments in Zionsville
Zionsville, IN
6748 Wimbledon Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

6748 Wimbledon Drive

6748 Wimbledon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6748 Wimbledon Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21. Enjoy easy living in this 3 bedroom ranch that's loaded with style and charm. Highlights include cathedral ceilings, marble fireplace, decorator paint colors, and updated lighting. Kitchen features lovely cherry cabinetry, all appliances, spacious pantry, and French doors. Awesome master suite w/whirlpool tub, separate shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet. Nicely-sized laundry room includes built-in cabinetry and storage closet. Neighborhood pool and playground for your outside enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have any available units?
6748 Wimbledon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have?
Some of 6748 Wimbledon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6748 Wimbledon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Wimbledon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Wimbledon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6748 Wimbledon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6748 Wimbledon Drive offers parking.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6748 Wimbledon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6748 Wimbledon Drive has a pool.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6748 Wimbledon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 Wimbledon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6748 Wimbledon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6748 Wimbledon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

