apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
36 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hunter Glen
11705 Chant Lane
11705 Chant Lane, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent July15th 2020 at great location in Hunter Glen! Home features 2 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large flex space great for entertaining/office.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 28
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
63 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$942
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
20 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Crooked Creek
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponds West
507 Ponds Pointe Dr
507 Ponds Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3934 sqft
Spacious Home In Beautiful Ponds West - Property Id: 303944 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, custom-built, two-story home w/finished basement. Huge 2-story foyer. gourmet kitchen w/center island & breakfast room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Stanford Park
13628 Stanford Drive
13628 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2896 sqft
Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard .
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
2306 Brightwell Place
2306 Brightwell Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1428 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471 Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Village of Westclay
12968 Pettigru Street
12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1715 sqft
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel .
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
College Park
3220 Amherst Street
3220 Amherst Street, Indianapolis, IN
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
3616 sqft
This multi-face gem offers elegant beauty, roominess & location.
