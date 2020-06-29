All apartments in Zionsville
Westhaven I & II

7105 Westhaven Cir · (317) 759-2924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN 46077

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07204 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 04308 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 05303 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06201 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,330

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 08306 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westhaven I & II.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Westhaven Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in Zionsville, Indiana, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments. Located just off of I-65 and Whitestown Parkway, Westhaven offers easy access to Downtown Indianapolis and a few minutes walk to the The Shoppes at Anson. From our resort style pool to our outdoor grilling station, come see why Westhaven is the place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Deposit; Conditionally Approved Applicants: Deposit Equal to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (Pitbulls), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: $30/month, Detached Garage: $100/month, Attached Garage: $150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westhaven I & II have any available units?
Westhaven I & II has 5 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westhaven I & II have?
Some of Westhaven I & II's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westhaven I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Westhaven I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westhaven I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Westhaven I & II is pet friendly.
Does Westhaven I & II offer parking?
Yes, Westhaven I & II offers parking.
Does Westhaven I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westhaven I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westhaven I & II have a pool?
Yes, Westhaven I & II has a pool.
Does Westhaven I & II have accessible units?
Yes, Westhaven I & II has accessible units.
Does Westhaven I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westhaven I & II has units with dishwashers.
Does Westhaven I & II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westhaven I & II has units with air conditioning.
