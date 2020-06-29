Westhaven I & II

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Deposit; Conditionally Approved Applicants: Deposit Equal to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (Pitbulls), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs.
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $200
rent: $15