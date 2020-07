Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool pool table internet access cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse community garden green community internet cafe

The Domain at Bennett Farms has everything you would expect in a luxurious environment. You can use the beautifully appointed Welcome Center as your cozy cafe, a meeting spot, a workout facility or an office away from the office. The wall finishes, floor textures, decor elements and furnishings were all carefully selected to provide an atmosphere Domain residents can take ultimate pride in. You may check The Neighborhood to find nearby restaurants, salons, retailers and much more. You will find the beautifully landscaped pool area to be a great place to gather - from catching the early morning sun to relaxing with friends. The rest of the grounds offer opportunities to convene with nature, prepare for your weekend bike ride or garden. Welcome to a world of luxury tucked into an enviable location - the Domain at Bennett Farms.