Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

The Reserve at Williams Glen

Open Now until 6pm
2201 Williams Glen Blvd · (317) 218-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 off first month's rent on select one-bedroom apartments. Valid until 7/31/20. Restrictions apply.
Location

2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN 46077

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1751 · Avail. Jul 18

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 1905 · Avail. now

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 1944 · Avail. now

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1986 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 1880 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2244 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Williams Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
pool table
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

Introducing The Reserve at William’s Glen, where your comfort and convenience come first. We’ve got a new look that you will love with our newly renovated apartments. Located in Zionsville, Indiana, our spacious one- and two-bedroom homes feature a long list of upgraded amenities to provide a superior living experience. From multiple services provided to stylish interior designs, we’ve made sure to leave nothing out of our pet-friendly community.

The Reserve at William's Glen is found right off Bennett Parkway and 106th Street, having easy access to US-421 and I-465. This assures a quick commute to downtown and Indianapolis as well as surrounding cities like Eaglewood Estates and Carmel. Plus, we are only minutes away from the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Zionsville has to offer.

Residents of our welcoming community enjoy a plethora of community features, monthly events, and spacious floor plans. Enjoy summer days in our resort-style pool

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.5
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have any available units?
The Reserve at Williams Glen has 12 units available starting at $966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Williams Glen have?
Some of The Reserve at Williams Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Williams Glen currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Williams Glen is offering the following rent specials: $300 off first month's rent on select one-bedroom apartments. Valid until 7/31/20. Restrictions apply.
Is The Reserve at Williams Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Williams Glen does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Williams Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Williams Glen has units with air conditioning.

