Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with garage

Zionsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4560 WOODS EDGE Drive
4560 Woods Edge Drive, Zionsville, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4985 sqft
WOW! RARE EXECUTIVE LEASE. MOVE-RIGHT-INTO THIS ALL UPDATED RANCH OUT OF A MAGAZINE! EVERYTHING IS NEW INCLUDING BATHS, KIT, CARPET, PAINT, FIXTURES, LIGHTING & MORE. ENJOY 5 ENSUITE BEDRMS -- ALL W/ REMODELED BATHS W/ COMFORT-HEIGHT VANITIES.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3559 sqft
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Park at Weston Place
1 Unit Available
10850 Independence Way
10850 Independence Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3697 sqft
A beautiful home with 5 BR and 4 baths available for rent. It has a full BR on main with attached full bath, kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, finished basement, nice patio and a beautiful yard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4107 Weston Pointe Drive
4107 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/29. Fantastic Zionsville Condo For Rent! This spacious condo boasts plenty of space to entertain, from the expansive GR to the spacious living area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4120 Much Marcle Drive
4120 Much Marcle Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1684 sqft
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with raised ceilings, open floor plan which overlooks a wooded backyard. Main floor has nice foyer, half bath & large great room with lots of natural light and cozy gas FP.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Augusta-New Augusta
28 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 01:26am
Delaware Trail
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$915
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Delaware Trail
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$580
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
7516 Dorothy Drive
7516 Dorothy Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1493 sqft
NORTH SIDE/CROOKED CREEK AREA - CHARMING 3BR/2BA HOME GREAT LOCATION! So much to offer! Charming & comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Nice entry, large living room, extra large dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
7744 Park North Lake Drive
7744 Park North Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1315 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in well kept neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with all of your big ticket appliances. This home also offers separate tiled dining area right off of the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
1743 Horizon Ln
1743 Horizon Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 bed 2 full bath 2 car attached garage. Northwest Indy - Everything you need in a home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with one bath in the master bathroom, completely updated. great location. Schedule a self showing today by registering at rently.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
City Guide for Zionsville, IN

Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!

The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Zionsville, IN

Zionsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

