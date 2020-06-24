All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5340 Tanglewood Lane

5340 Tanglewood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Tanglewood Ln, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make this brand new 2018 home yours today! Beautiful ranch home w/open concept living, huge gathering room, 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Soaring vaulted ceilings in kitchen, cafe and gathering area. 9' ceilings in all other rooms. Open and spacious. Laundry conveniently located. Washer, Dryer and fridge will all be brand new and installed at owners expense. Right in the heart of ever exploding Whitestown. Right off of I 65, only 25 mins to downtown. Close to shopping, restaurants & parks. Pet Deposit to be Refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have any available units?
5340 Tanglewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have?
Some of 5340 Tanglewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Tanglewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Tanglewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Tanglewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Tanglewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Tanglewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Tanglewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5340 Tanglewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5340 Tanglewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Tanglewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Tanglewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Tanglewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
