5340 Tanglewood Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Make this brand new 2018 home yours today! Beautiful ranch home w/open concept living, huge gathering room, 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. Soaring vaulted ceilings in kitchen, cafe and gathering area. 9' ceilings in all other rooms. Open and spacious. Laundry conveniently located. Washer, Dryer and fridge will all be brand new and installed at owners expense. Right in the heart of ever exploding Whitestown. Right off of I 65, only 25 mins to downtown. Close to shopping, restaurants & parks. Pet Deposit to be Refundable.