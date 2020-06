Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

COMING SOON! 4/24/2020



Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.



Pets are welcome with restrictions. $150 pet deposit (non-refundable) and $35/month fee per pet.



$30 application fee for every adult over the age of 18 not in school.



Rent is $850.00 per month

Security Deposit $850.00



No evictions within last 3 years



Call office for additional questions. 574-999-1920



Please check back for pictures once remodel is completed. We are taking applications as this hone won't stay available long.