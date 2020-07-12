All apartments in South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments

1233 N Eddy St · (574) 217-4097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617
Northeast South Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit D3016 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D2020 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit D1003 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 497 sqft

Unit B1007 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1-402 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit B2-452 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit B1-406 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1159 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foundry Lofts & Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

Welcome to The Foundry, an upscale community where live-work-play is more than a concept: it’s a lifestyle. Located at Eddy Street Commons, directly across from the University of Notre Dame campus, our spacious apartments in South Bend, IN blend the city’s eclectic community with modern luxury living. Embrace having every convenience you need to indulge in a memorable experience. Offering fantastic on-site amenities on the inside and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues on the outside, we thought of everything.

Live at Foundry North: This community offers a mix of unfurnished and furnished apartments in one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You’ll love the modern interiors featuring private baths for every bedroom, exposed bricks and ductwork, and in-home washers and dryers. Top it all with our amenity package, which includes multiple private work-spaces, an elite fitness-center, and a modern clubhouse, as well as a rentable rooftop

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 spot Included in lease. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have any available units?
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments has 56 units available starting at $1,117 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have?
Some of The Foundry Lofts & Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foundry Lofts & Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Foundry Lofts & Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments offers parking.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments has a pool.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Foundry Lofts & Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Foundry Lofts & Apartments has units with air conditioning.
