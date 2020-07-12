The Foundry Lofts & Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room media room

Welcome to The Foundry, an upscale community where live-work-play is more than a concept: it’s a lifestyle. Located at Eddy Street Commons, directly across from the University of Notre Dame campus, our spacious apartments in South Bend, IN blend the city’s eclectic community with modern luxury living. Embrace having every convenience you need to indulge in a memorable experience. Offering fantastic on-site amenities on the inside and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues on the outside, we thought of everything.



Live at Foundry North: This community offers a mix of unfurnished and furnished apartments in one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You’ll love the modern interiors featuring private baths for every bedroom, exposed bricks and ductwork, and in-home washers and dryers. Top it all with our amenity package, which includes multiple private work-spaces, an elite fitness-center, and a modern clubhouse, as well as a rentable rooftop