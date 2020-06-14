Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

11 Apartments for rent in South Bend, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Bend renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Northwest South Bend
1 Unit Available
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
702 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
1108 N Cleveland Ave
1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$749
1368 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB RESIDENT. 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
LaSalle Park
1 Unit Available
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1518 Webster Street
1518 Webster Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom located is looking for a loving family to move in! Large Living & Dining room, basement, storage room, washer & dryer hookup. We are looking for tenants with No evictions. Section 8 welcome
Results within 1 mile of South Bend
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of South Bend
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
35 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1544 Ferndale Boulevard
1544 Ferndale Boulevard, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Our newest unit is a 3 bedroom home close to Niles and South Bend in a beautiful wooded setting with a large back and front yard.
Results within 10 miles of South Bend

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
803 Regent Street
803 Regent Street, Niles, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Niles features hardwood floors and a claw foot tub, making this a must see! Tons of vintage charm plus washer and dryer hook-ups, off street parking, and a great location- close proximity to local restaurants
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Bend, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Bend renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

