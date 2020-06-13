Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

18 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI

District 13
District 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
District 13
8 Units Available
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave, St. Joseph, MI
Studio
$580
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
Apartment community close to transportation, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, blinds, free air conditioning and carpeting. Community has a BBQ/picnic area, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
District 12
10 Units Available
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms are spacious and cat-friendly. Include fully equipped kitchens, extra storage space, ceiling fans, large windows. Enjoy pool and sundeck, walking path to beaches. Right on Lake Michigan. Local transit, shopping, entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
District 12
1 Unit Available
3622 Lakeshore Drive
3622 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This FULLY FURNISHED Lakeshore Condominum on the 2nd floor has beautiful views of Lake Michigan. The living room has a slider to a small balcony. Nice oak kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, plus new countertop, sink & faucet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
District 13
1 Unit Available
2800 Thayer Drive
2800 Thayer Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Introducing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Saint Joe, Michigan with a great backyard and a dreamy kitchen. This home has new epoxy floors throughout the living room, family room and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
District 15
1 Unit Available
488 Upton Drive
488 Upton Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1145 sqft
Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 12
1 Unit Available
3608 Lakeshore Drive
3608 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Fully Furnished, Gated Community , Swimming pool , Garage. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-joseph-mi?lid=13136638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5622721)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 13
1 Unit Available
409 Lasalle Ave.
409 La Salle Ave, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom one-bath home with view of Lake Michigan! - Very cute two bedroom one bath home located in downtown St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
District 13
1 Unit Available
723 Hoyt
723 Hoyt Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1508 sqft
Beautiful restored home in downtown St. Joseph! - This beautifully restored home is in a great central St. Joseph location. The home features a new kitchen with stainless appliances, double oven and granite counter tops.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
District 13
1 Unit Available
1614 S State Street
1614 South State Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nicely updated 1 1/2 story home in city of St. Joseph close to downtown in sidewalk neighborhood. Kitchen has newer cabinets, newer appliances, subway tile, backsplash and newer wood flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
555 Royal Crest Drive
555 Royal Crest Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath ranch in St. Joseph Schools near Eaton Park. Granite countertops. Some wood and laminate floors. Large decks in front and back. Enjoy outdoors in large fenced backyard with fire pit area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3972 Anna Drive
3972 Anna Drive, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
This is a well maintained 2 bedroom duplex in St. Joseph, Michigan. The house sits back on a quiet street with a nice large lot and backyard for you to enjoy. It has a large kitchen/dinette area with main floor laundry hook-ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3978 Silver Oaks
3978 Silver Oaks Drive, Berrien County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3978 Silver Oaks Available 06/16/20 Beautiful farmhouse 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in St. Joseph - If you love the farmhouse look, this is the house to see! The entire interior has been remodeled! The home has 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1727 sqft
2017 Anthony Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shoreham
1 Unit Available
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2912 Pagoda Path
2912 Pagoda Path, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
2912 Pagoda Path Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/3 bath condo w/large bonus room in Stevensville! - Appreciate the beautiful, natural setting of Pagoda Village from your own deck! Conveniently located to shopping, I-94, Lake Michigan Beaches, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 North M63 Box 8
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
3200 North M63 Box 8 Available 07/01/20 2 Bdrm/1 Ba Home Less Than 1 mile to Whirlpool Headquarters & Lake MI Beach Access! - Enjoy this two bedroom, one bath home in a peaceful neighborhood with Lake Michigan Beach Access.
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4650 Damon Drive
4650 Damon Court, Lake Michigan Beach, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Coloma - Don't miss out on this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage, located in a park like setting! This home has been freshly painted inside and out, and offers a large usable attic space and a nice storage shed! Contact us

Median Rent in St. Joseph

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Joseph is $652, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $867.
Studio
$550
1 Bed
$652
2 Beds
$867
3+ Beds
$1,101
City GuideSt. Joseph
Many notable people have called St. Joseph, MI, home. Some of these residents include music producer Dave Carlock, beauty queen Nina Davuluri, writer James Frey, humorist Benjamin Franklin King, Jr., guitarist Alex Reed, news anchor Amy Robach, actress Karen Ziemba and supermodel Kate Upton. If you end up there, imagine just who might be living next door!

St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town?

Moving to St. Joseph

To get a house to rent in St. Joseph, the first step is doing your apartment search! Do some research about what's available in the area, then compare it to your list of wants and needs. Once you do find some places you like, make appointments to go visit them. You'll want to see what the place really looks like in person. Then, prepare to submit an application to lease your rental apt. To apply for an apartment for rent, gather your financial documents, like bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and proof of income. You'll want to show that you're making enough money consistently to pay rent! Then, get ready to have a credit check run. Your landlord will almost always do this, so make sure your finances have been in tip-top shape before the move. If they haven't, fear not! You can always apply to lease an apartment with a guarantor!

Neighborhoods in St. Joseph

If you want to move to St. Joseph, you should do some research about what area of town you want to live in. After all, the town is small, but it has plenty of different areas. Check out the list below to figure out which may be best for you.

Southern St. Joseph: This part of town, like the northern part, has a lakeshore on Lake Michigan. The neighborhoods here are quaint and suburban, and there's not much going on in this part of town. Choose a house here if you like somewhere that's a bit more subdued.

Northern St. Joseph: This is the more exciting part of town. Also with a lakeshore, people come here to relax by the water and go to restaurants, shops and more. Check out the beautiful Silver Beach County Park if you want a pretty beachy area, or the Harbor Shores Golf Club if you want to play a round.

Living in St. Joseph

St. Joseph is a vibrant community, and much of that is due to its beautiful waterside location. However, St. Joseph also has a thriving community and culture, as well as tons of permanent amenities, like beloved restaurants Roxy's and Ban Thai, Benton Park, and museums like the Curious Kids' Museum. It also hosts yearly festivals that draw residents and people from all over. The Blossomtime Festival takes place every year in Benton Harbor, and the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff takes place annually around July Fourth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Joseph?
In St. Joseph, the median rent is $550 for a studio, $652 for a 1-bedroom, $867 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,101 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Joseph, check out our monthly St. Joseph Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Joseph?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Joseph include District 13, and District 12.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Joseph?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Joseph area include Indiana University-South Bend, Hope College, and Bethel College-Indiana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Joseph?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Joseph from include South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Holland, and Michigan City.

