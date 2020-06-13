18 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI

Moving to St. Joseph

To get a house to rent in St. Joseph, the first step is doing your apartment search! Do some research about what's available in the area, then compare it to your list of wants and needs. Once you do find some places you like, make appointments to go visit them. You'll want to see what the place really looks like in person. Then, prepare to submit an application to lease your rental apt. To apply for an apartment for rent, gather your financial documents, like bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and proof of income. You'll want to show that you're making enough money consistently to pay rent! Then, get ready to have a credit check run. Your landlord will almost always do this, so make sure your finances have been in tip-top shape before the move. If they haven't, fear not! You can always apply to lease an apartment with a guarantor!