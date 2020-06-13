18 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MI📍
St. Joseph's is a beautiful place in Michigan. Technically almost a suburb of Chicago (the two cities are 90 miles apart), this lovely city is situated on the beautiful Lake Michigan, and its lakeshore there is quietly becoming a draw for tourists across the region, and even across the country! Not only is St. Joseph popular for its beautiful scenic sights, but its thriving local community as well. It has parks, shops, restaurants, businesses and more. And really, what more could you ask for in a small Midwestern town?
To get a house to rent in St. Joseph, the first step is doing your apartment search! Do some research about what's available in the area, then compare it to your list of wants and needs. Once you do find some places you like, make appointments to go visit them. You'll want to see what the place really looks like in person. Then, prepare to submit an application to lease your rental apt. To apply for an apartment for rent, gather your financial documents, like bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and proof of income. You'll want to show that you're making enough money consistently to pay rent! Then, get ready to have a credit check run. Your landlord will almost always do this, so make sure your finances have been in tip-top shape before the move. If they haven't, fear not! You can always apply to lease an apartment with a guarantor!
If you want to move to St. Joseph, you should do some research about what area of town you want to live in. After all, the town is small, but it has plenty of different areas. Check out the list below to figure out which may be best for you.
Southern St. Joseph: This part of town, like the northern part, has a lakeshore on Lake Michigan. The neighborhoods here are quaint and suburban, and there's not much going on in this part of town. Choose a house here if you like somewhere that's a bit more subdued.
Northern St. Joseph: This is the more exciting part of town. Also with a lakeshore, people come here to relax by the water and go to restaurants, shops and more. Check out the beautiful Silver Beach County Park if you want a pretty beachy area, or the Harbor Shores Golf Club if you want to play a round.
St. Joseph is a vibrant community, and much of that is due to its beautiful waterside location. However, St. Joseph also has a thriving community and culture, as well as tons of permanent amenities, like beloved restaurants Roxy's and Ban Thai, Benton Park, and museums like the Curious Kids' Museum. It also hosts yearly festivals that draw residents and people from all over. The Blossomtime Festival takes place every year in Benton Harbor, and the Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff takes place annually around July Fourth.