Visit the first Michiana apartment community to provide their residents with newly remodeled apartment homes that include upgraded black or stainless steel appliances, underground heated parking or available garage space, generous closets, and unique one and two bedroom floor plans. Located on the East Race Waterway and less than five minutes from the Notre Dame campus, we provide tranquil views of the St. Joseph River and the East Race. Work out in the fitness center or relax by the pool – The Pointe at St. Joseph is an apartment community with features that rival even the most luxurious homes.