2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Bend, IN
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northeast South Bend
153 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
39 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Rum Village
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$436
1073 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
610 S 26th St
610 South 26th Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
780 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Lovely 1 story home located in nice River Park area. 2 bedrooms, large bath, main floor washer/dryer hook-up. Outdoor storage shed located. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
LaSalle Park
1 Unit Available
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
2002 Kemble - 1
2002 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS IS AN OFFICE SPACE ONLY. Office space with bathroom, backroom storage, and small inner office. Utilities are included, tenant is responsible for any overages.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Washington
1 Unit Available
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
Results within 1 mile of South Bend
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
13 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY clean all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY clean-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
923 W 7th St
923 West 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
748 sqft
***OCCUPIED COMING SOON*** Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Adorable 2 bedroom home in Mishawaka with a large kitchen and living room area. Enclosed front and back porches. Full (unfinished) basement, 1 car detached garage. Central air.
Results within 5 miles of South Bend
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$785
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
40 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.
