Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

21 Apartments for rent in South Bend, IN with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast South Bend
148 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
River Park
1 Unit Available
2811 Mishawaka Ave
2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1120 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
1108 N Cleveland Ave
1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$749
1368 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB RESIDENT. 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
634 East Indiana Avenue
634 East Indiana Avenue, South Bend, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1680 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Big house, big yard, garage for storage Off street parking Laundry area in bathroom Area for a 5th bedroom 30 Dollar App fee 850 rent 850 deposit 4 bedroom 2 bath Big house, big yard, garage for storage Off street parking Laundry
Results within 1 mile of South Bend
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3013 sqft
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
923 W 7th St
923 West 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
748 sqft
***OCCUPIED COMING SOON*** Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Adorable 2 bedroom home in Mishawaka with a large kitchen and living room area. Enclosed front and back porches. Full (unfinished) basement, 1 car detached garage. Central air.
Results within 5 miles of South Bend
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1544 Ferndale Boulevard
1544 Ferndale Boulevard, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Our newest unit is a 3 bedroom home close to Niles and South Bend in a beautiful wooded setting with a large back and front yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South Bend, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South Bend renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

