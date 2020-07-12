/
northeast south bend
Last updated July 12 2020
50 Apartments for rent in Northeast South Bend, South Bend, IN
Last updated July 12
56 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
730 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off street parking in the 2 car
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast South Bend
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 08/10/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
601 N. LaFayette Blvd. A
601 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apt very close to Memorial Hospital - Property Id: 237178 Updated one bedroom unit located cross street from Memorial Hospital. Updated bath room. Perfect for a single person working at Memorial Hospital or Graduate student at ND.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast South Bend
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$833
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated July 12
$
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!