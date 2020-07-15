Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Valpo
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$965
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.
356 Mayfield Avenue - C
356 Mayfield Ave, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
