/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
9 Apartments for rent in South Bend, IN with pool
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Results within 1 mile of South Bend
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of South Bend
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$833
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.
Similar Pages
South Bend Apartments with GarageSouth Bend Apartments with GymSouth Bend Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Bend Apartments with Parking