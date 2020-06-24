All apartments in Plainfield
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
148 Andrews Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:18 PM

148 Andrews Boulevard

148 Andrews Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

148 Andrews Boulevard, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
e-payments
garage
Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath Maintenance Free Condo with Garage in Plainfield. The All-Electric Home has over 800 Sq Ft with All Standard Appliances included. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Walk-In Closet, and Much More! Located 15 Minutes East of Indianapolis with all the conveniences of Plainfield. . Don't Miss This One!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

Rental Terms: Rent: $835, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $835, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Andrews Boulevard have any available units?
148 Andrews Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Andrews Boulevard have?
Some of 148 Andrews Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Andrews Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
148 Andrews Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Andrews Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Andrews Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 148 Andrews Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 148 Andrews Boulevard offers parking.
Does 148 Andrews Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Andrews Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Andrews Boulevard have a pool?
No, 148 Andrews Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 148 Andrews Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 148 Andrews Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Andrews Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Andrews Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
