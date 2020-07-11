Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Plainfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Speedway
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
City Guide for Plainfield, IN

Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Plainfield, IN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Plainfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Plainfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

