Last updated June 14 2020

41 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plainfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
1 Unit Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$804
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
City Guide for Plainfield, IN

Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Plainfield, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plainfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

