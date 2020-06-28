15272 Beam Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with upper loft area. Recently updated with new flooring and fixtures throughout. Open main level floor plan with great room, kitchen, and formal dining. Large open kitchen with center island. Upstairs laundry room with cabinets. Good sized secondary bedrooms w/ overhead lighting and walk in closets. Great fenced in back yard with stamped concrete patio. Great location and easy access to highway and Hamilton Towne Center mall. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Lessee will pay monthly sewer and trash bill in the amount of $55 due as additional rent. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.