Noblesville, IN
15272 Beam Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:45 PM

15272 Beam Street

15272 Beam Street · No Longer Available
Location

15272 Beam Street, Noblesville, IN 46060
Reflections at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with upper loft area. Recently updated with new flooring and fixtures throughout. Open main level floor plan with great room, kitchen, and formal dining. Large open kitchen with center island. Upstairs laundry room with cabinets. Good sized secondary bedrooms w/ overhead lighting and walk in closets. Great fenced in back yard with stamped concrete patio. Great location and easy access to highway and Hamilton Towne Center mall. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Lessee will pay monthly sewer and trash bill in the amount of $55 due as additional rent. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15272 Beam Street have any available units?
15272 Beam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15272 Beam Street have?
Some of 15272 Beam Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15272 Beam Street currently offering any rent specials?
15272 Beam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15272 Beam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15272 Beam Street is pet friendly.
Does 15272 Beam Street offer parking?
No, 15272 Beam Street does not offer parking.
Does 15272 Beam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15272 Beam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15272 Beam Street have a pool?
No, 15272 Beam Street does not have a pool.
Does 15272 Beam Street have accessible units?
No, 15272 Beam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15272 Beam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15272 Beam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
