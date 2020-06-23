11343 Lucky Dan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage

Great 2 Story Home on Corner Lot. Home Features 2-story Entry, Spacious Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances & Pantry, Laundry Room Conveniently located on Main Level, Oversized Master with Walk-In Closet and Ensuite Bath complete with Garden Tub, and BONUS LOFT Space! 2 Additional Beds On Upper Level Plus Full Bath. Exterior Patio and Built-In Garden Beds. Wonderful Community Amenities Include, Playground, Basketball Courts, Pavilion, Pond and Walking Paths. Just minutes from IN-37, I-69, and Hamilton Town Center Mall Including Shops, Dining, and Entertainment. Expanded Patio, and Glass Doors/Granite on Fireplace. As well as fresh paint in many of the rooms.