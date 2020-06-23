All apartments in Noblesville
11343 Lucky Dan Dr
11343 Lucky Dan Dr

11343 Lucky Dan Drive · No Longer Available
11343 Lucky Dan Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Great 2 Story Home on Corner Lot. Home Features 2-story Entry, Spacious Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances & Pantry, Laundry Room Conveniently located on Main Level, Oversized Master with Walk-In Closet and Ensuite Bath complete with Garden Tub, and BONUS LOFT Space! 2 Additional Beds On Upper Level Plus Full Bath. Exterior Patio and Built-In Garden Beds. Wonderful Community Amenities Include, Playground, Basketball Courts, Pavilion, Pond and Walking Paths. Just minutes from IN-37, I-69, and Hamilton Town Center Mall Including Shops, Dining, and Entertainment. Expanded Patio, and Glass Doors/Granite on Fireplace. As well as fresh paint in many of the rooms.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have any available units?
11343 Lucky Dan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have?
Some of 11343 Lucky Dan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11343 Lucky Dan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11343 Lucky Dan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11343 Lucky Dan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr offers parking.
Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have a pool?
No, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have accessible units?
No, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11343 Lucky Dan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11343 Lucky Dan Dr has units with dishwashers.
