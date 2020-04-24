4298 Eclipse Way

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138458



2 Bedroom 1 Bath These are very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments located downtown New Palestine IN. Enjoy being within walking distance of CVS, Subway, Pizzaria, Mc Donald's and anything in downtown New Pal. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals.

|Amenities: Carpet,No dogs,No cats,Washer and dryer

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.