4298 Eclipse Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

4298 Eclipse Way

4298 Eclipse Way · No Longer Available
Location

4298 Eclipse Way, New Palestine, IN 46163

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138458

2 Bedroom 1 Bath These are very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments located downtown New Palestine IN. Enjoy being within walking distance of CVS, Subway, Pizzaria, Mc Donald's and anything in downtown New Pal. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals.
|Amenities: Carpet,No dogs,No cats,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4298 Eclipse Way have any available units?
4298 Eclipse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Palestine, IN.
Is 4298 Eclipse Way currently offering any rent specials?
4298 Eclipse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4298 Eclipse Way pet-friendly?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Palestine.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way offer parking?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way does not offer parking.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4298 Eclipse Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way have a pool?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way does not have a pool.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way have accessible units?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4298 Eclipse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4298 Eclipse Way does not have units with air conditioning.

