New Palestine, IN
4282 Eclipse Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

4282 Eclipse Way

4282 Eclipse Way · No Longer Available
4282 Eclipse Way, New Palestine, IN 46163

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
carpet
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138459

2 Bedroom 1 Bath These are very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments located downtown New Palestine IN. Enjoy being within walking distance of CVS, Subway, Pizzaria, Mc Donald's and anything in downtown New Pal. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Please see rental criteria before applying! See all available rentals at greatjones.co/rentals.
|Amenities: Carpet,Ceiling fans,No cats,No dogs,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4282 Eclipse Way have any available units?
4282 Eclipse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Palestine, IN.
Is 4282 Eclipse Way currently offering any rent specials?
4282 Eclipse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4282 Eclipse Way pet-friendly?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Palestine.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way offer parking?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not offer parking.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way have a pool?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not have a pool.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way have accessible units?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4282 Eclipse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4282 Eclipse Way does not have units with air conditioning.

