All apartments in Johnson County
Find more places like 4641 Turfway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson County, IN
/
4641 Turfway Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4641 Turfway Court

4641 Turfway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4641 Turfway Court, Johnson County, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 1 bath, 2,024 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Turfway Court have any available units?
4641 Turfway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, IN.
What amenities does 4641 Turfway Court have?
Some of 4641 Turfway Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Turfway Court currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Turfway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Turfway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 Turfway Court is pet friendly.
Does 4641 Turfway Court offer parking?
Yes, 4641 Turfway Court offers parking.
Does 4641 Turfway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Turfway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Turfway Court have a pool?
No, 4641 Turfway Court does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Turfway Court have accessible units?
No, 4641 Turfway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Turfway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Turfway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 Turfway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 Turfway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr
Bargersville, IN 46106

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBargersville, INFranklin, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INSeymour, INPendleton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INNew Castle, INTipton, INYorktown, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University