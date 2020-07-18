946 N Hamilton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

St Clair Place - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard, off street parking in back, new central air unit and newly renovated bathroom. Walking distance to Mayfair Tavern!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Property comes with a stove, new fridge, new dishwasher, and W/D hookup

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



**To view property, click the "Contact Us" button to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.