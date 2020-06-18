3729 Richelieu Road.

All apartments in Indianapolis
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3729 Richelieu Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an ample amount of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, has new upgraded flooring and so much more!! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! This home is waiting for you to make it your own! *The basement is not a livable space.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3729 Richelieu Road have any available units?
3729 Richelieu Road has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3729 Richelieu Road currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Richelieu Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Richelieu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Richelieu Road is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road offer parking?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road have a pool?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road have accessible units?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Richelieu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 Richelieu Road does not have units with air conditioning.

