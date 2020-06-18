3729 Richelieu Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an ample amount of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, has new upgraded flooring and so much more!! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! This home is waiting for you to make it your own! *The basement is not a livable space.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.