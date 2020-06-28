2630 Putters Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets e-payments

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath Bungalow in Wayne Twnshp - Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly Bungalow in Wayne Twnshp. This Home features about 720 Sq Ft . Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen, Recently Remodeled Bathroom, and Much More! Located off of Cold Spring Road in Wayne Township. 5 minutes from Downtown Indy, Indy Zoo, White River, Marian University, Taggert Riverside Park, and Access to I-65 nearby. Location, Location, Location!



This home does not accept section 8



