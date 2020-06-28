All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2630 Putters Ln

2630 Putters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Putters Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
e-payments
Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath Bungalow in Wayne Twnshp - Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly Bungalow in Wayne Twnshp. This Home features about 720 Sq Ft . Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen, Recently Remodeled Bathroom, and Much More! Located off of Cold Spring Road in Wayne Township. 5 minutes from Downtown Indy, Indy Zoo, White River, Marian University, Taggert Riverside Park, and Access to I-65 nearby. Location, Location, Location!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE5008571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Putters Ln have any available units?
2630 Putters Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Putters Ln have?
Some of 2630 Putters Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Putters Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Putters Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Putters Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Putters Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Putters Ln offer parking?
No, 2630 Putters Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Putters Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Putters Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Putters Ln have a pool?
No, 2630 Putters Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Putters Ln have accessible units?
No, 2630 Putters Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Putters Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Putters Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
