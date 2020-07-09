992 Harvest Ct.

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2 bath home with air conditioning, carpet, dishwasher, fireplace, microwave, oven, patio/balcony, range, refrigerator, walk-in closets, w/d hookup, garage. Cats and dogs allowed.

Now Showing - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Greenwood - GREENWOOD : Emerson & Main

4 Bedroom, 2 bath two-story single family home with living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closets.



Interior Features include: New carpet, laminate flooring in most of the home, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings,

Exterior Features Include: Three car attached garage, pond view, storage barn, large deck



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

15 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

(RLNE5328308)