992 Harvest Ct.

992 Harvest Court · No Longer Available
Location

992 Harvest Court, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now Showing - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Greenwood - GREENWOOD : Emerson & Main
4 Bedroom, 2 bath two-story single family home with living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closets.

Interior Features include: New carpet, laminate flooring in most of the home, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings,
Exterior Features Include: Three car attached garage, pond view, storage barn, large deck

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5328308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Harvest Ct. have any available units?
992 Harvest Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 992 Harvest Ct. have?
Some of 992 Harvest Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 Harvest Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
992 Harvest Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Harvest Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 992 Harvest Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 992 Harvest Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 992 Harvest Ct. offers parking.
Does 992 Harvest Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 992 Harvest Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Harvest Ct. have a pool?
No, 992 Harvest Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 992 Harvest Ct. have accessible units?
No, 992 Harvest Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Harvest Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 992 Harvest Ct. has units with dishwashers.

