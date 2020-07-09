992 Harvest Ct.

Amenities
Now Showing - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Greenwood - GREENWOOD : Emerson & Main
4 Bedroom, 2 bath two-story single family home with living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closets.
Interior Features include: New carpet, laminate flooring in most of the home, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings,
Exterior Features Include: Three car attached garage, pond view, storage barn, large deck
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
