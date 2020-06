Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Special!! Half off first months rent if move in by 12/30!!! This home gives you all the space you could ever want! Features include: a large loft, fully fenced yard, two car garage, and a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, and a walk in closet. Submit your application today, this home will not be around for long!!

Amenities: Attached Garage, Dishwasher, Pets Allowed, Refrigerator, Stove. Please call or text 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing.



Tenant responsible for all utilities