Amenities

dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

One of a kind! Very nice tile floors in the kitchen, baths and entry! This home is probably the nicest one in the neighborhood so make sure to take a long look. Freshly painted rooms are ready for your family to enjoy. Large loft with a beautiful wood banister overlooking the living room. Immediate occupancy! Backyard is ready for family fun in the sun or just a cookout with friends!