596 Cembra Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138448



WINTER MOVE IN SPECIAL - ONE MONTH FREE! Complete an application by 1/5/20 and sign a 14 month lease and you will receive 1 month free rent!!



MOVE-IN READY 3-bedroom in Village Pines! New hardwood flooring on the main level, new carpet upstairs and new paint! Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with dining area and separate laundry room. The large master bedroom includes a separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Short commute to Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants and entertainment!



Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.