Greenwood, IN
596 Cembra Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:57 PM

596 Cembra Drive

596 Cembra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

596 Cembra Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138448

WINTER MOVE IN SPECIAL - ONE MONTH FREE! Complete an application by 1/5/20 and sign a 14 month lease and you will receive 1 month free rent!!

MOVE-IN READY 3-bedroom in Village Pines! New hardwood flooring on the main level, new carpet upstairs and new paint! Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with dining area and separate laundry room. The large master bedroom includes a separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Short commute to Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants and entertainment!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Cembra Drive have any available units?
596 Cembra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 Cembra Drive have?
Some of 596 Cembra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Cembra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
596 Cembra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Cembra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 Cembra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 596 Cembra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 596 Cembra Drive offers parking.
Does 596 Cembra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 Cembra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Cembra Drive have a pool?
No, 596 Cembra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 596 Cembra Drive have accessible units?
No, 596 Cembra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Cembra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 596 Cembra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

