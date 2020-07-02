All apartments in Greenwood
Location

532 Monte Vista Court, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 1 bed, 1.5 bath condo in Greenwood this condo will be Available Now!!
Updated kitchen makes this a renter's dream. Washer/dryer located in kitchen closet. Very spacious, open floor plan. Loft upstairs with a large deck located just outside. Master suite has large walk-in closet and huge master bath. $65 application fee per adult. Cal Holly today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600. Ext 804

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

