532 Monte Vista Court

Check out this 1 bed, 1.5 bath condo in Greenwood this condo will be Available Now!!

Updated kitchen makes this a renter's dream. Washer/dryer located in kitchen closet. Very spacious, open floor plan. Loft upstairs with a large deck located just outside. Master suite has large walk-in closet and huge master bath. $65 application fee per adult. Cal Holly today to schedule a showing (317) 610-0600. Ext 804



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.