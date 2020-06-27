52 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great old 2 story home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Neutral colors throughout. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance requiredVisit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.