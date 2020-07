Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Commercial property available for lease on Smith Valley Road near Hampton's Market. Main level has large open area, kitchen, private office, restroom and deck overlooking back of property. Upper level offers a very large open area/loft and a restroom. Adequate parking in front and rear of the property. Would be a great office for an insurance company, attorney, real estate, etc. Don't miss out! Easy to show!