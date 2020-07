Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen with "L" shaped counter, dining area with slider to patio and fenced in back yard. Master suite with his /her sinks and walk-in closet.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.