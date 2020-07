Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Conveniently located near downtown Greenwood. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Built-in shelving with fireplace in the family room, and lots of natural light. Large yard with detached 1 car garage. We request the free application to be completed prior to any showings.