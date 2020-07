Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

his beautifully done home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 2 car attached garage. The master suite features a walk-in closet & garden tub w/shower. There is plenty storage space throughout & even has a built in entertainment nook. The living room boasts of high ceilings & ceiling fan. The breakfast room leads you onto a large patio in the fenced yard, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Call or text to schedule a showing 317-794-2064.