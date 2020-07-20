All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:13 AM

2301 Grand Fir Dr

2301 Grand Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please contact Tom (tdaeg@sbcglobal.net or 317-847-5760) to schedule a viewing

Available: Now, taking applications

Rental Terms: 1 Year Lease at $1,300/month, Security Deposit - $1300, Application Fee per Adult: $45, Pet Deposit: TBD

Tenant Requirements: Good credit history, No prior evictions, Must make 3-4 times rent

Property Description: Fully updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a sizeable backyard in a quiet HOA community. This Property is Not Available for Section 8. Pets accepted w/ Owner Approval and extra security deposit may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

