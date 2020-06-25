All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1893 Central Park Boulevard West

1893 Central Park Blvd N · No Longer Available




Location

1893 Central Park Blvd N, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 06/01/19 With a great location, this 4 bedroom/2 bath home features a great room with vaulted ceilings open to kitchen with wonderful sun room; not to mention the nice size patio with gas grill (included) and fenced in backyard! New carpet and Pergo flooring installed throughout in 2017, along with fresh paint throughout the home. All appliances stay. This charming home with it's finished bonus room and new updates make it move-in ready and perfect for making it your very own!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1893-central-park-blvd-w-greenwood-in-46143-usa/ff6f5226-ac4f-4e94-bea7-7a4ec53cff99

(RLNE4892150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have any available units?
1893 Central Park Boulevard West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have?
Some of 1893 Central Park Boulevard West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 Central Park Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
1893 Central Park Boulevard West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 Central Park Boulevard West pet-friendly?
No, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West offer parking?
Yes, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West offers parking.
Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 Central Park Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1893 Central Park Boulevard West has units with dishwashers.
