1893 Central Park Boulevard West

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 06/01/19 With a great location, this 4 bedroom/2 bath home features a great room with vaulted ceilings open to kitchen with wonderful sun room; not to mention the nice size patio with gas grill (included) and fenced in backyard! New carpet and Pergo flooring installed throughout in 2017, along with fresh paint throughout the home. All appliances stay. This charming home with it's finished bonus room and new updates make it move-in ready and perfect for making it your very own!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1893-central-park-blvd-w-greenwood-in-46143-usa/ff6f5226-ac4f-4e94-bea7-7a4ec53cff99



(RLNE4892150)