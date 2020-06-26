All apartments in Greenwood
1754 Blue Grass Parkway
1754 Blue Grass Parkway

1754 Blue Grass Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Blue Grass Pkwy, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful two story home has so much space for everyone. Granite counter tops and white appliances highlight this wonderful kitchen. Open concept living room and dining room makes it great for entertaining. Three bedrooms and two and half baths, a master suite that will ease your day away. Wait till you see the huge closet! Privacy fenced in yard around your outdoor deck allows for relaxing outside. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have any available units?
1754 Blue Grass Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have?
Some of 1754 Blue Grass Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Blue Grass Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Blue Grass Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Blue Grass Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway offers parking.
Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have a pool?
No, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Blue Grass Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1754 Blue Grass Parkway has units with dishwashers.
