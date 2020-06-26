1754 Blue Grass Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This wonderful two story home has so much space for everyone. Granite counter tops and white appliances highlight this wonderful kitchen. Open concept living room and dining room makes it great for entertaining. Three bedrooms and two and half baths, a master suite that will ease your day away. Wait till you see the huge closet! Privacy fenced in yard around your outdoor deck allows for relaxing outside. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).